Morgan Wallen is canceling or postponing six weeks' worth of concerts after doctors ordered that he go on vocal rest. The "Last Night" singer re-aggravated a vocal injury suffered earlier on his One Thing at a Time Tour.

A list of those postponed dates was not provided alongside Wallen's message to fans, but six weeks would mean all shows through June 20 will be affected. That includes this week's ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, where Wallen was slated to perform. He is up for Entertainer of the Year.

"This is just the choice I had to make," he says closing a two-minute video. "I hate it, but I love you guys."

Fans first learned that Wallen was having vocal issues when he canceled his headlining portion of his concert in Oxford, Miss., on April 23. At the time, his team issued a written message that said he'd been working with doctors to treat his voice, but he wasn't able to sing that night.

Fans were upset by the last-minute cancellation, and (since-refuted) rumors began to circulate that it had more to do with alcohol that an illness. However, a short time later Wallen announced doctors had put him on vocal rest, and he postponed three shows.

Last weekend, Wallen performed three shows in Florida, but in video shared with fans he admitted that by the end of the third show, his voice was gone again. After consulting with doctors in Nashville, he learned he'd re-aggravated the trauma.

That's when doctors gave the order that he'll need to rest his voice for six weeks.

"They told me if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100 percent. They also said if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice," he says.

