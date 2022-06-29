Mother Slammed Online After Calling 12-Year-Old Daughter ‘Large,’ Encouraging Her to Count Calories

A mother is being criticized online for teaching her young daughter to count calories and calling her "large."

The internet accused the mom of creating an eating disorder in her child after she posted on the parenting forum Mumsnet about her daughter.

Apparently, the woman posted about how her daughter has a negative relationship with food and over-eating.

"Once they're post 18 I feel its their decision to be who they want to be, but (and sometimes this is unasked of) try to guide their decisions to healthy eating—my point being that its fine for them to be 'large' but I always stress a balanced diet and healthy exercise routine," the woman wrote.

She explained that her other three children are all on the autistic spectrum and have "struggled" with their weight, along with the woman herself and her mother.

She then said that with her youngest daughter, "All my normal coping strategies have failed. She's like a heat seeking missile for sugar," and even claims she's given up baking.

"Fast forward—so I have stopped buying 'snacks,' biscuits, puddings—in fact anything that might represent a treat (feel like the grinch). But DD3 [dear daughter 3] is really intelligent/clever! For the last nine months I daren't have sugar or flour and butter in the house!" she claimed.

She continued, "To give an example.... She ate three full fat sesame bagels for breakfast. How do I tell her this is unreasonable without her screeching at me that I'm calling her fat."

Users in the Am I Being Unreasonable forum on Mumsnet had strong reactions to the post. Some blamed the mother and many pointed out that her daughter's behavior is classified as an eating disorder.

One user blamed the mother's restriction technique: "It kind of sounds like you've taught her to be obsessed with food and now she has a binge eating disorder. Counting calories isn't going to help. Do you not provide any treats at all? It looks like you've tried to restrict too much so she is now obsessed."

"You have literally created an eating disorder in your child. I think you need professional advice now," another user said.

"You've given your kid an eating disorder. It's not normal to not buy sugar or flour. You've not taught your child a healthy balance from pre-birth, what makes you think they'll just wake up one day and know," one person noted.

Hopefully the mother takes the comments to heart and is able to help herself and her daughter find a healthy balance.