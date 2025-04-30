Movie About the Late Anthony Bourdain Is Filming on Cape Cod

Filming in Massachusetts makes perfect sense for this movie about the late, award-winning, beloved, celebrity chef and television star Anthony Bourdain, may he rest in peace.

Before he was a somebody known around the world through his travels, incredible personality, fun energy, and cooking, he was a Cape Cod fixture.

According to the Boston Globe Media Partners website, Provincetown was home base for Chef Anthony and that's where everything started in the mid to late 1970s.

Decades before he became an award-winning chef, author, and host of multiple television shows, Bourdain spent his summers in Provincetown, learning the ropes as a dishwasher and line cook at spots like the now-closed Flagship Restaurant and the still-open Lobster Pot.

The name of the movie is simply called Tony. So far, we know that actor Dominic Sessa from The Holdovers will play Anthony when he was younger. Meanwhile, actor Antonio Banderas is cast as well, but according to Variety Magazine, his role in the film is under wraps.

Of course, I'm sure we'll know soon since filming in Provincetown is set for May through July, focusing on Anthony's younger years.

According to an Atomic Honey Casting post on Instagram, plenty of locals in New England have the opportunity to be in the film since casting calls are underway.

During Chef Anthony's television show Parts Unknown on CNN, he described Provincetown, which is on the very tip of the Cape, as "... a wonderland of tolerance, longtime tradition of accepting artists, writers, the badly behaved, the gay, the different. It was paradise.”

According to Boston Globe Media Partners, Tony is set in Anthony's final summer on the Cape, before he decided to attend culinary school.

Anthony Bourdain died by suicide in June 2018.

