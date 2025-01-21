Eleven Nat’l Parks Now Require Summer Reservations for 2025

Isn't it nice to know national parks continue to be a popular place for family vacations and getaways? There are actually three different types depending on the park and time of year. Summer is obviously the most popular.

When I was little, I found them so boring, opting to go skiing, go to the beach, or play with friends on vacations. But, as we know, the older we get, the more we appreciate things.

PS: One of my favorites was snowmobiling through Yellowstone.

Anyway, just showing up during your travels is no longer an option for these 11 to combat overcrowding and make it so much nicer for you when you visit. Their popularity is commonplace now, with tourism growing substantially during the last ten years, according to the Earth Trekkers website.

According to Travel & Leisure Magazine, reservations are typically free; however, some may come with an online processing fee. You can make your reservations and time entrances at recreation.gov.

Here are the national parks and one national monument that require some sort of reservation, and the sooner, the better because they fill up fast.

Acadia National Park - ME

Arches National Park - UT

Carlsbad Caverns National Park - NM

Glacier National Park - MT

Haleakala National Park - HI

Mount Rainier National Park - WA

Rocky Mountain National Park - CO

Shenandoah National Park - VA

Yosemite National Park - CA

Zion National Park- UT

Muir Woods National Monument - CA

3 TYPES OF RESERVATIONS

Timed Entry gives you access to the park or a specific portion of the park in a specifically timed window. Dare I compare it to the cable guy's arrival? But you get the point.

Vehicle Reservation gives you access to areas of the park that require advanced notice, while the rest of the park is open to anyone at any time.

Hiking Permit and Camping reservations mean you can visit the park anytime; however, if you want to hike or camp, then you need to make that advanced reservation.

