Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco.

On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.

"I walked up to [Ice-T] and I was like, 'Bro, all due respect,'" said Ne-Yo after explaining that he was a little tipsy at the time. "'Uh, I've wanted to squeeze Coco's ass for a really long time,' and he said, 'You know what? I'm just the kind of pimp that'll let you do it.' And he called her over, and he whispered something in her ear, and she looked at him and smiled. Then looked at me and smiled and turned around and bent that thing over, and I grabbed as much of a handful as I could. He gave me a pound, and we finished, and we drank and hung out for the rest of the night."

In response to Ne-Yo's wild story, flabbergasted Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. gave it up to the crooner, Ice-T and Coco for the way the unexpected exchange played out.

"I'm trying to figure out who's more gangster in this situation, you or him or Coco," exclaimed N.O.R.E. "Or is it all three? I'm taking a shot for that, bro."

Ice-T and Coco have remained one of hip-hop's most solid relationships throughout the past two decades that they've been married. The couple are rarely seen in public without one another and their storied romantic journey has been well-documented through shows like E!'s Ice Loves Coco and their popular talk show Ice & Coco.

Ne-Yo's story about the time he was allowed to grab Coco's cheeks marks the second time in about one week that comments made on the Drink Champs podcast have raised eyebrows. On Aug. 2, Irv Gotti sparked a series of headlines and backlash when a recent episode saw the Murder Inc. exec taking a deep dive into an extramarital affair he once had with singer Ashanti.

Watch Ne-Yo Tell the Story of Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco's Butt Below