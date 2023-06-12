Reddit Slams Family Who ‘Abused’ Uncle’s Generosity by Ordering Massive $190 Steak at Dinner

Reddit slammed a family who "abused" a man's generosity by encouraging their teen to order a massive $190 steak on his dime.

"I don't see my sister and her family very often so when I do I tend to splurge on them," the man explained in his Reddit post, sharing that he took his family — his sister, her husband, their three kids ages 10, 12 and 15, and the husband’s mom — out to dinner as his treat.

“I took them out to a steak place in their city [that] I always wanted to try. My 15-year-old nephew looks at the menu and says he wants the tomahawk steak. I said it was three pounds of meat plus three full sides and he should probably pick something smaller,” the man recalled.

However, his brother in law argued that his “kid can eat it all” and accused him of “trying to cheap out” by not buying him the $190 steak.

“I said fine but if he doesn't eat it all then you have to pay for it. He agreed,” the man continued, adding that when his nephew ordered the massive steak, even the server warned that the meal was usually “shared between several people since it comes with three sharable portions of sides as well.”

He asked his brother in law one more time if they should really order the lavish steak dinner for the teen. “He looks at the kid and smiles and says no problem,” the man wrote, adding that when the food came out the “tomahawk and sides took up almost half the table.”

Ultimately, his nephew was only able to finish less than a quarter of the steak. When the bill came, the man happily paid for the tip, the drinks and all seven meals — except for the tomahawk steak, which went on a separate bill for his brother in law.

“He paid with ill grace. My sister said that he used the budget that they had earmarked to take the family to see the new Spiderman movie,” the man wrote, adding that while he "felt bad" he thinks his brother in law "was an a--hole to try and waste my money.”

In the comments section, Reddit users blasted the man's family for being ungrateful and rude.

"'My treat' does not mean 'abuse my generosity.' It would have been one thing if the teen had actually eaten the entire thing. You said, if he eats it all, I'll pay. If not, you pay. Good for sticking to that," one person wrote.

"Ordering a $190 steak on someone else's tab is rude and enough to make them the [a--hole], regardless if it was all eaten or not," another commented.

"I would've straight up told the nephew, 'Nope, you're not getting that, I don't care how much you can eat.' Your [brother in law] is a first-rate a--hole for letting him do it," someone else weighed in.