Wearing Camouflage in These 15 Countries Could Land You in Jail

How do you pack for a vacation? Like most of us, you pack what you think you need as well as those must-haves.

We also pack for dress codes we must contend with, like restaurants requiring a jacket or not allowing bathing suit cover-ups. Even some tourist locations, like churches, require covered shoulders. Research is our friend, especially when it comes to traveling outside of the United States.

So here's a tip for you: According to the Life Well Cruised website, if any of your go-to items or must-have favorites are camouflage or military-style-looking in any way, you will most likely receive a stiff fine or worse.

Local law enforcement in these countries has no problem even arresting you if you're donning them, especially if you show disrespect along the way.

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Dominica

Grenada

Jamaica

Nigeria

Oman

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

South Africa

Trinidad and Tobago

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

According to the Escape website, wearing or carrying anything with even a bit of camo at some of these favorite holiday hotspots is illegal. They're banned for one or both of these two main reasons:

Camo garments and items are associated with rebels or terrorist organizations.

Only the military is allowed so as not to confuse military members with civilians.

According to Reader's Digest, this means leaving everything at home, including backpacks, sunglasses, handbags, swimsuits, and shoes with a military look.

If you happen to be taking a cruise that will land you in any of these countries, you can wear your favorite camo items on the ship, just not when you debark.

