15 Items You Should Never Store in Your Garage Any Time of Year

Just like basements and attics, garages are a go-to for storage space. For many there's not even room for cars anymore because it's an easy space to take advantage of and it saves the monthly cost of a storage facility.

We all have boxes or crates filled with items we don't need every day. Then there's closet space that may be at a minimum so storing seasonal clothing, suitcases, knick-knacks, electronics, paperwork, and memorabilia in the garage is easy.

Most items you think are find should never be stored in your garage unless it's climate controlled. According to Southern Living, if you live anywhere with heat, humidity, or chilly winters that can hit the freezing mark, the garage is a no-no.

A good rule of thumb to follow is that if it's sentimental, can't be replaced, and very valuable, then don't store it in your garage where it can be ruined by moisture, temperature fluctuations and pests.

Heat and humidity will damage most of your items as will bitter nights. A brief stint is okay, but quite often that temporary storage space turns into a longer stay and then it's too late. Even items that are reparable could cost you more money then you thought.

Remember, even sealed containers are accessible to bugs, bitter temps, and moisture according to the Family Handyman website.

Pet Food

Food, Wine

Blankets and Clothing

Paint

Firewood

Propane Tanks

Important Documents/Paperwork

Photographs

Books

Electronics

Art Work

Stuffed Animals

Pillows

Chemicals

Easily Flammable Items

