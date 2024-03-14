Remember when that happened during the pandemic in 2020? Children just started singing the new ABC song and parents were like 'What's happening?'

The Alphabet Song is so near and dear to our hearts even sharing the same tune as Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Baa Baa Black Sheep. I don't think the new song was happening everywhere and maybe it even went viral because of just a few teachers or parents learning about it.

A friend's niece brought this up the other day, and the more I think about it, I never heard much more about it after that mom @jesssfamofficial went viral singing the new song.

If you recall, the change was during the 'LMNOP' portion of our beloved childhood song so the letters didn't sound like they were running together as the word 'elemenopee.' But this even changed the melody of the song, too.

Oh, the blasphemy.

Remember now? I mean the song becomes unrecognizable to the end basically with even a new closing line of 'Now I never will forget how to say my alphabet.'

According to In The Know the original alphabet song was called The A.B.C. first copyrighted in 1835 by Charles Bradlee. However, according to HuffPo, the change happened when a musician, songwriter, and teacher named Matt introduced it to us on his Dream English YouTube channel. He has an entire online learning website, too.

He said his version is a new version and option that not only clarifies those letters I mentioned above but also young kids learning English as a second language or children with learning disabilities.

Hey, you do you, and if your kids have fun learning both or one over the other, at least they're learning their ABCs and after this research, I applaud Matt for thinking outside the box.

By the way, do you find yourself still singing it in your head when you're searching for a letter or because the length of the ABC song is how long we should wash our hands?

Asking for a friend.

