A rare magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook up the east coast on Friday morning (April 5).

The quake, which originated near Tewksbury in northern New Jersey, shook houses and buildings all over the Tri-State area this morning for nearly 30 seconds beginning at 10:23AM EST.

People on social media as far away as Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C. reported feeling the earthquake, which disrupted both air and ground travel as trains and flights were briefly halted due to safety concerns and worries surrounding potential aftershocks.

CNN reports the quake was very shallow, originating just three miles under the earth's surface, making it easy for people in affected areas to "feel the shaking."

On social media, people mostly reacted with surprise and humor, with some jokingly blaming the earthquake on certain politicians or even this weekend's WrestleMania event.

Others shared footage of the quake's impact inside their homes.

Warning: Some videos may contain strong language

One widely shared video shows a person walking away in a panic from cleaning their dishes after the quake's tremors shake their entire apartment.

Their dogs immediately start barking and following the owner around.

Another video recorded via Nest camera shows someone's living room getting rattled during the quake, as a single ceramic figure falls off a shelf and shatters on the hardwood floor.

Another X (formerly Twitter) user claiming to be located about 15 miles from the epicenter shared multiple Ring camera views of their home during the earthquake.

The first video shows the resident's living room shaking violently during the quake, while their dog, alarmed, sits up on the couch and looks around in confusion.

The second video offers a hallway view as hanged picture frames rattle and items fall off a bookshelf.

Yet another video shows the quake shaking three paintings off a woman's wall before she walks downstairs to assess the damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Friday's earthquake was the third largest earthquake recorded in the area in the last 50 years.

The largest, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake in 2002, originated in upstate New York. The second largest, a 5.1 earthquake in 1983, also originated in upstate New York.