Let it be known: Nicki Minaj is not the type to take a runner-up finish in stride.

“I felt like I wanted to punch him in his f------ face,” Minaj told Degeneres. “It’s not anger, it’s just what’s right and what’s wrong, what’s fair.”

“I’ve had a No. 2 album and I never cared,” she added. “It’s just that when you have a No. 2 album [behind] someone who is selling shirts and merch and selling passes for a tour that’s not even announced yet, it feels like you’re being tricked. It feels like someone is playing a game and beating you at a game as opposed to just selling music. I want to sell music! He sold a lot of T-shirts and sweaters.”

Minaj added that she refuses to accept the stereotypical role of an angry black woman, and insisted her feelings were warranted.

“I don’t like being bullied and I don’t like being taken advantage of,” she said. “Sometimes people use scare tactics against you because they know — especially as a black woman — that people will call you ‘angry’ or ‘bitter,’ so now it’s almost like we’re not allowed to defend ourselves or stand up for ourselves. And I’m not going to have that.”

Minaj added that she's been seeing a new guy for a "couple weeks now" but didn't elaborate beyond that.