Nicole Scherzinger is reclaiming her voice amid her lawsuit with Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin.

The PCD star blasts her former band in her forthcoming solo song, "Freedom."

"Please allow me to introduce myself / I’m not that little doll you knew / She paid her dues / Now she owns herself / I’ve got a new attitude down inside of me / I’ve got a new pair of shoes / Step aside, please / I’m through working for you / Was killing me to compromise / B---h, I just woke up redefined," she reportedly sings on the track.



Scherzy debuted the song during a live performance at Sydney WorldPride in Australia on March 4, where she was a headliner.

According to Page Six, the song is set to be released sometime later this year, and Scherzinger said she hoped to make the LGBTQIA+ community "very proud" with the dance track.

"I don’t think it’s going to be a gay pop anthem; I know it will be," Scherzinger apparently said.

After a brief Pussycat Dolls reunion in 2019 that produced single "React," the group fell apart once more in February 2020 amid plans to tour and record a new album.

Following the reunion, the group's founder, Robin Antin, filed a lawsuit against Scherzinger in 2021, alleging that Scherzinger breached contract after requesting more money than her bandmates as well as creative control of their shows.

Antin claimed Scherzinger refused to tour if those requests weren't met.

In a joint statement in January 2022, Dolls Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta said:

We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that.

Scherzinger has called Antin's lawsuit "a meritless effort" over an "expired agreement." The suit is expected to play out in court for many months, with the next status hearing set for March 2024.

However, Scherzinger still performed Pussycat Dolls hits such as "Don't Cha" and "When I Grow Up" during her WorldPride appearance.

"It was such an honor and a blast to rock Bondi Beach last week at the first ever Sydney World Pride!" Scherzinger wrote on Instagram.