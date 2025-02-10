It's not always easy to keep your car clean, especially in the winter and during that Spring mud season.

Whether it's rain, muddy roads, or snow and ice, your car takes a beating.

Yes, gas stations are equipped with those squeegees, which is perfect when you don't feel like dropping the bucks for a car wash or simply don't have time. But even then, do you always use them?

READ ON: Mechanics Urge Us to Stop Doing This at the Gas Pumps

Dirty car window and wash me sign. Shallow depth of the field. RadimSpitzer loading...

According to Motor Biscuit, police in every state can pull you over and write you a ticket for having dirty windows. This is because a clear and unobstructed view is key to safe driving.

And it's not just windows.

Red and blue lights in your rearview mirror are very possible if law enforcement officials notice your dirty headlights, rear lights, and license plates. Whether you get a warning or a ticket is up to the policeman.

I was even pulled over last Summer because my bike rack was partially covering my license plate. The officer just gave me a warning; however, it was a lesson learned.

READ ON: Is it Illegal to Hang Items From Your Rearview Mirror?

It's these random things you may not focus on as much as your speed limit or obeying traffic laws that can definitely grab a cop's attention.

According to the Thiessen Law Firm website, here are eight unexpected things that can get you pulled over.

Dirty License Plate

Partially Blocked License Plate

Dirty Windows

Dirty Car Mirrors

Loud Music

Sketchy Bumper Stickers

Too Many People Crammed in Your Car

Driving at Odd Hours, Slowly

Dim Headlights

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll