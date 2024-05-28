You Don’t Even Have to Get Pulled Over to Get a Ticket for a Loud Vehicle

Just look up and you'll see cameras everywhere in society whether they're mounted on buildings or traffic lights. Half the time we don't even see them because they're common place. They're snapping photos or recording video 24/7 and we even get to hear and see how they help solve crimes in real life and in television crime dramas and movies.

Now it's all about capturing loud, annoying vehicles on camera and sending you a ticket in the mail.

Slowly popping up in states, cities, and towns across the country are what's called noise or sound cameras to snap a photo of that loud motorcycle or annoyingly disturbing vehicle echoing across the area.

According to the website Smart Cities Dive, there are already noise violation laws across the country everywhere whether it's a loud party or roaring car, truck, or motorcycle. While loud get-togethers and music are easy to ticket, it's beyond challenging to identify and catch noise violations in vehicles.

Now, those noise cameras are making the process much easier for law enforcement after they receive complaints. Often it's altered exhaust systems on vehicles that cause that deafening sound that none of us can stand.

The noise camera is equipped with a high-definition camera and audio sensor that are triggered by cars and other vehicles that exceed pre-defined noise limits. The sound meter and camera are installed adjacent to the roadway and are activated when they detect a noise at a distance of 50 feet or more that registers at or above 85 dBA.

According to car technology website CE Outlook, New York is the only city currently issuing tickets along with London. Meanwhile, Knoxville, Tennessee, Miami, Florida, and Sacramento, California are testing the sound cameras.

Meanwhile, according to CT Insider, new legislation just passed which will allow law enforcement in Connecticut to become the latest state to use these cameras.

