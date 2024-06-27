Oldest U.S. Amusement Park Started With People Viewing Electrical Experiments

If one of your bucket list items is to raise your arms high and scream on rollercoasters around the country then the first and oldest amusement park in United States should be on that list.

Welcome to Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut thirty minutes west of Hartford.

It not only has everything you want in a theme park including five roller coasters, plenty of food, and live shows, it sits on a lake with a beach and a water park.

Also, Lake Compounce is home to the Boulder Dash, which was voted the world’s number one wooden coaster according to the website Oldest and is also the fourth oldest in the entire world.

In 1846 a Connecticut scientist named Samuel Botsford conducted experiments involving electricity. Well as you can imagine back then those experiments drew a huge crowd of people flocking to watch in wonderment. That's when Samuel created Lake Compounce as a place to have picnics and barbecues while watching these experiments.

In a very entrepreneurial spirit, Samuel slowly expanded adding attractions and rides two years later in 1848 according to the Oldest website and here began the creation of the first and oldest amusement park in the United States.

Like I mentioned, if hitting amusement parks around the country is on your bucket list then the oldest ones are sure to be there. Following Lake Compounce some 25 years later the next amusement park emerged.

Here are the oldest in the United States in order according to the Oldest website.

Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio



Six Flags New England, Agawam, Massachusetts



Idlewild and Soak Zone, Irondequoit, Ligonier, Pennsylvania



Seabreeze Amusement Park, Irondequoit, New York



Dorney Park and Wildlife Kingdom, Allentown, Pennsylvania



Coney Island in Cincinnati, Ohio



Lagoon in Farmington, Utah



Arnolds Park, in Arnolds Park, Iowa



Conneaut Lake Park in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania

