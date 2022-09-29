Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm They’re Dating
Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams and Taylor York, one of her two bandmates in the re-emerging pop-rock act, have confirmed they are dating each other. The admission came in a new interview with the band.
"Williams and York confirm rumors that they are dating but decline to comment further," a parenthesized note acknowledged in the interview in The Guardian on Thursday (Sept. 29). The confirmation ends years of speculation about the pair's relationship, according to Billboard.
Paramore were being interviewed because This Is Why, the group's long-awaited sixth studio album, was announced this week. The title track, the first single, emerged the same day (Sept. 28). It is Paramore's first new music in the five years since their last album in 2017. This Is Why arrives Feb. 10, 2023.
In the new interview, Paramore also affirmed they are no longer a Christian band. They join several other ex-Christian rock and metal artists. Paramore's members are "all at different stages of unravelling their relationship to faith," the article stated.
"You're brought up being told something is ultimate, you unpack that and then find out that it's tangled up with some other random shit over here," Williams explained.
"Zac [Paramore's Zac Farro] and Taylor are the most gentle and kind about it, whereas I feel like my teeth are knives and I'm spewing fire, trying to throw all of it over the side of a cliff," she added. "It's good to be challenged — like Taylor reminds me all the time, you can't generalize. I can be very dualistic when it comes to good people and bad people, and a lot of the record talks about what it means that people aren't just that."
In October, Paramore will launch their first concert tour in four years. Get tickets here and see the dates underneath the music video for "This Is Why."
Watch Paramore's "This Is Why" Music Video:
Paramore Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:
Oct. 2 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater
Oct. 4 – Magna, Utah @ The Great Salt Air
Oct. 6 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Orpheum
Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Oct. 9 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival
Oct. 11 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 14 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura
Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival
Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Nov. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
Nov. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music
Nov. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle
Nov. 16 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.
Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico, @ Corona Capital Fest