Paramore Release New Song ‘This Is Why,’ Announce Their 6th Album
Paramore have officially released their first new music since their 2017 album, After Laughter. The latest Paramore single, "This is Why," has now emerged — just as the Hayley Williams-led pop-rockers had promised. A new era has arrived.
As revealed alongside the new song on Wednesday (Sept. 28), the track shares its title with Paramore's sixth studio album, This Is Why, which comes out Feb. 10, 2023.
Hear "This Is Why" near the bottom of this post.
Last year, Williams, who has also since gone solo, primed listeners for Paramore's return. Weeks ago, the band shared the title and release date for "This Is Why." Earlier this week, Williams framed the song in a note to fans. In October, Paramore start their first tour in four years. Get tickets here.
Earlier this month, Paramore fans saw the group's renewed activity when the band members each changed their profile photos on Instagram. The new pics showed Williams, drummer Zac Farro and instrumentalist Taylor York pressing their faces against glass.
Subsequently, an enigmatic song sample was teased. Earlier this year, Williams emerged from a social media hiatus to share a throwback photo of Paramore, setting up the comeback.
Of the new song, Williams explains in a press release, "'This Is Why' was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album."
She adds, "It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something."
Paramore have been a pop-punk favorite since delighting listeners with their early albums such as All We Know Is Falling (2005) and Brand New Eyes (2009). Their 2007 single "Misery Business" continues to inform modern pop. See Paramore tour dates under the song lyrics and music video.
Paramore, "This Is Why" Lyrics (via Genius)
If you have an opinion
Maybe you should shove it
Or maybe you could scream it
Might be best to keep it
To yourself (To yourself)
To yourself (To yourself)
This is why I don't leave the house
You say the coast is clear
But you won't catch me out
Oh, why?
This is why
Better have conviction
'Cause we were crimes of passion
Survival of the fittest
You're either with us or
You can keep it
To yourself (To yourself)
To yourself (To yourself)
To yourself, yourself, yourself
To yourself (To yourself)
This is why I don't leave the house
You say the coast is clear
But you won't catch me out
Oh, why?
This is why
This is why I don't leave the house
You say the coast is clear
But you won't catch me out
Oh, why?
This is why
One step beyond your door
It might as well have been a free fall
One step beyond your door
Falling down an endless hall
One step beyond your door
Might as well have been a free fall
One step beyond your door
And I'm falling like a cannonball
Paramore, "This Is Why" (Music Video)
Paramore Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Oct. 2 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater
Oct. 4 – Magna, Utah @ The Great Salt Air
Oct. 6 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Orpheum
Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Oct. 9 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival
Oct. 11 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 14 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura
Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival
Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Nov. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
Nov. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music
Nov. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle
Nov. 16 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.
Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico, @ Corona Capital Fest