Paramore have officially released their first new music since their 2017 album, After Laughter. The latest Paramore single, "This is Why," has now emerged — just as the Hayley Williams-led pop-rockers had promised. A new era has arrived.

As revealed alongside the new song on Wednesday (Sept. 28), the track shares its title with Paramore's sixth studio album, This Is Why, which comes out Feb. 10, 2023.

Last year, Williams, who has also since gone solo, primed listeners for Paramore's return. Weeks ago, the band shared the title and release date for "This Is Why." Earlier this week, Williams framed the song in a note to fans. In October, Paramore start their first tour in four years. Get tickets here.

Earlier this month, Paramore fans saw the group's renewed activity when the band members each changed their profile photos on Instagram. The new pics showed Williams, drummer Zac Farro and instrumentalist Taylor York pressing their faces against glass.

Subsequently, an enigmatic song sample was teased. Earlier this year, Williams emerged from a social media hiatus to share a throwback photo of Paramore, setting up the comeback.

Of the new song, Williams explains in a press release, "'This Is Why' was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album."

She adds, "It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something."

Paramore have been a pop-punk favorite since delighting listeners with their early albums such as All We Know Is Falling (2005) and Brand New Eyes (2009). Their 2007 single "Misery Business" continues to inform modern pop. See Paramore tour dates under the song lyrics and music video.

Paramore, "This Is Why" Lyrics (via Genius)

If you have an opinion

Maybe you should shove it

Or maybe you could scream it

Might be best to keep it To yourself (To yourself)

To yourself (To yourself) This is why I don't leave the house

You say the coast is clear

But you won't catch me out

Oh, why?

This is why Better have conviction

'Cause we were crimes of passion

Survival of the fittest

You're either with us or

You can keep it To yourself (To yourself)

To yourself (To yourself)

To yourself, yourself, yourself

To yourself (To yourself) This is why I don't leave the house

You say the coast is clear

But you won't catch me out

Oh, why?

This is why

This is why I don't leave the house

You say the coast is clear

But you won't catch me out

Oh, why?

This is why One step beyond your door

It might as well have been a free fall

One step beyond your door

Falling down an endless hall

One step beyond your door

Might as well have been a free fall

One step beyond your door

And I'm falling like a cannonball

Paramore, "This Is Why" (Music Video)

Paramore Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 2 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater

Oct. 4 – Magna, Utah @ The Great Salt Air

Oct. 6 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Orpheum

Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 9 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 11 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 14 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura

Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Nov. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Nov. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music

Nov. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Nov. 16 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.

Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico, @ Corona Capital Fest

