Parking Attendant Chases Wheelchair User For Parking in Handicap Space: Watch

A woman’s video of her interaction with a parking attendant has gone viral after he chased her down and insulted her for using a disabled parking space.

TikTok user @madelinedelp posted a video of the incident, which reached over half a million views, shocked fellow users as Madeline Delp is a wheelchair user and has the proper placard. The moment took place when Delp was finding a parking spot for her doctor’s appointment.

The male parking attendant repeatedly told her, “Shame on you,” when she attempted to explain California’s law to him. “He said he was going to get my car towed,” she recalled. “I tried to tell him the situation, but he would not let me speak.”

When she attempted to speak with the unidentified man, he pulled out his phone to record her. When she began to recite the law to him, he just laughed at her.

“I can’t park in these other spots along the road. I can only park in a handicap spot because I have a ramp,” Delp explained to him.

Instead of responding to her parking spot confusion, he said, “I never touched you. I never yelled at you.”

When she attempted to ask for his manager, he completely ignored her and walked away. Delp posted a second video to explain the aftermath. After the parking attendant walked away, she went into a business nearby to tell them what happened. An employee promised Delp that they would call the property manager to report the attendant.

A customer at the store overheard Delp’s conversation and offered to go speak to the parking attendant. After the customer spoke with him, he told her that he believed since he looked like a “successful” man, the attendant completely changed his attitude.

“This parking attendant changed completely. He came up to me and was like, ‘I’m sorry. I didn’t know this was the law,’” Delp shared. “It was so frustrating. The second someone he thinks is highly respected came along, he changed his tune very quickly.”