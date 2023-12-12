Partner Starts ‘Arguments’ Over Refusing to Have Girlfriend’s Mother for Dinner

A person on Reddit is asking if they are in the wrong after refusing to have their girlfriend's mother for dinner.

The person starts their post by saying that they made plans at a nice restaurant and booked a table only for their girlfriend's mother to be invited for dinner.

"I'd booked us the table and we were really looking forward to it. My gf then messages me and asks if she can invite her mum. I say no since it's just meant to be us going out. She doesn't let it go and invites her mum anyway and just tells me it'll still be a good night," the post begins.

The evening got worse when the girlfriend shared that she would be paying for her mother's meal, but not her partner's.

"She then mentioned that she was paying for her mums meal. I asked if she was paying for my meal aswell and she said no because it would cost too much. I just pointed out that in the 2 years we've been together I don't actually think she's bought me a meal once when we've been out yet despite me doing it for her quite a few times and she's offering to buy her mums food on a night she wasn't even invited on," the post continued.

That's when an argument started between the couple.

"My gf accused me of making her feel bad but I just pointed out it seems like she doesn't actually values how I feel about the situation and has spent the night completely disregarding my opinion on a night I had planned for us. She just said I was starting arguments over nothing," the post concluded.

People in the comments section agreed that the partner was not in the wrong when it came to this situation.

"NTA but your girlfriend is for totally disregarding your wishes. I wouldn't be happy if I planned a special night and my partner brought their parent along when I asked them not to," one Reddit user shared.

"NTA and don't go with them. And rethink the relationship since she has no respect for your wishes," another person said.

"NTA. Your feelings are valid and it is reasonable to expect a planned intimate dinner to stay that way. Communicating your concerns about the situation does not make you in the wrong," read another comment.