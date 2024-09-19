Yes! This Is the Best Passport News Ever

The United States State Department just made some exciting news.

Has your passport expired or is about the expire? Or maybe you just went through the whole process that includes printing out the form or grabbing one at the post office, filling it out along with anything else you need, writing a check, then putting it all in an envelope including a new passport photo, and finally dropping it in the mail.

When my passport expired earlier this year I simply jumped on my laptop to renew it only to find out that online renewal didn't even exist. What?! This is the digital age.

According to CBS News, the U.S. State Department is finally rolling out a passport renewal system system that bypasses that whole traditional method.

Yes, we now can renew online from start to finish if we want.

We can even take our own passport photos as long as it's not a selfie and is against a plain, white background. Just remember no open mouth and no eye glasses allowed.

You can still have your photo taken at the post office for example or other places that take them like your local library or drug store. Simply put in your zip code on the renewal page to find out where.

Thanks to increased staffing, technological advancements, and a host of other improvements, the average routine passport is being processed today in roughly one-third the time as at the same point last summer, and well under the advertised six to eight weeks processing times.

According to the United States Department of State website, after we've uploaded our photo as well as finished all the documents necessary, we can receive email updates on the process.

It's still six to eight weeks to receive it unless you want to pay the extra fees to rush it.

