You Won’t Use Petroleum Jelly on Your Dry Winter Skin After Reading This

Did you grow up with petroleum jelly products like Vaseline?

It's so gooey smooth and feels like the driest of winter skin, especially after exfoliating, is soaking it all up and thanking you. But it's not. It's actually strangling your skin, keeping it from breathing while causing wrinkles. OUCH!

But I'll get to that in a moment.

If petroleum jelly is your go-to for your dry, flaky, thirsty skin, you may want to find something else. According to the Healthy Holistic Living website, the source of petroleum jelly is quite the OMG moment.

Petroleum jelly was originally found in the bottom of oil rigs and is further refined for use in the beauty industry. According to packaging and safety info, all of the harmful components are removed before use in beauty or personal care products, but some sources argue that it still contains some harmful components (like hydrocarbons).

Yes, as the Honest website says, petroleum jelly is a byproduct of the oil industry and is a waxy petroleum material that forms on oil rigs.

It's also a main ingredient in lotions under different names.

If you see the ingredients petrolatum, mineral oil, liquid paraffin, or paraffin oil, then according to Healthy Holistic Living, those are petroleum jelly-based items that help smooth and hydrate and give you that dewy glow.

But if most of the bad stuff is out, then what's the problem? This all sounds sexy and beautiful for the skin.

Oil rig in the field Getty Images loading...

According to the Healthy and Natural World website, regular use is bad for your skin for several reasons, even if most of the harmful impurities are removed.

1. It causes wrinkles because it breaks down collagen no matter how old you are.

2. It coats the skin, stopping the natural ability to breathe and absorb nutrients.

3. We can't metabolize petroleum, so it builds up in our body.

According to the Healthy and Natural World website, wonderful alternatives include coconut oil, Shea butter, jojoba oil, and almond oil. These natural oils are also nutrient-rich in fatty acids, vitamins, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties.

