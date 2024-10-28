Pizza Place Busted for Secretly Selling Cocaine on Their Menu

It was only a matter of time before law enforcement officials would figure this scheme out. In this case, it was food inspectors that caught on to cocaine sales out of this pizza restaurant.

According to the BBC, narcotics investigators figured out that ordering pizza item #40 on the menu was the most popular at this pizza place in Dusseldorf, Germany.

#40 came with a side of cocaine. Like any pizzeria, you could pick up your pizza or have it delivered. According to The Guardian, the packet of cocaine was placed under each pie.

Police and drug inspectors wouldn't reveal what kind of pizza #40 was. Sidebar: what would happen if you ordered it only because it sounded good? Hmmmmm.

Anyway, when they raided the pizzeria manager’s apartment, the guy was there, panicked, and tossed a bag of drugs filled with kilos of cocaine, cannabis, and a hefty stack of cash literally at the cops. He was arrested and then released a few days later since it was his first offense.

Are you ready for this crazy twist?

He started selling his best-selling specialty, #40, again with a side of cocaine. That only lasted a few weeks. Not only was the pizza place busted again, but it also led police to a massive drug operation among other things.

Authorities smashed an organized crime ring in Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. About 150 officers, including from elite units, searched 16 properties in nine cities, arrested three suspects, and seized caches of weapons, arresting several suspects.

The pizzeria manager was arrested again for the second time ever while trying to leave the country. Talk about all or nothing with this guy.

