You Can Now Get Ticketed for Playing Music Too Loud in Your Car in This State

It's summer here in the Northern Hemisphere, and for many folks, that means rolling the windows down and turning the music up, even if gas prices are a little too high for joyrides.

However, starting in July, if you live in the state of Florida, you may want to keep your radio bumping to a minimum... unless you want a ticket, that is.

Florida has passed a new law that allows police officers to give tickets to drivers whose music is "plainly audible" from 25 feet or more away from the driver's vehicle.

According to the new law, if a driver's music is too loud, the violation will be considered a non-criminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation.

There are some exemptions, though.

"The provisions of this section do not apply to motor vehicles used for business or political purposes," the new law states.

That means ice cream trucks blaring "Pop Goes the Weasel" around neighborhoods have been spared, as have local fire, police and EMT departments.

Another piece of good news? "The provisions of this section do not apply to the noise made by a horn or other warning device required."

Sunshine State drivers are still free to beep their horns furiously at the slow drivers in front of them. As for loud music, though, the fine for breaking the law remains undetermined.