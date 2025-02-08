Police Warn This iPhone Setting Can Be Used to Steal Your Info

It's merely a safety precaution because technology talks to technology, and police departments around the country are recommending that you check your Apple products immediately.

This feature can be used to steal your information.

According to Boston 25 News, your iPhone automatically has a sharing mechanism for any and all iPhones, watches, and iPads near you. It's called NameDrop, and here's how it works.

NameDrop allows other iPhone users (as well as iPads and Apple watches) to quickly share contact information, photos, etc., with nearby Apple devices. It's like AirDrop; however, police warn it can be used nefariously, or info could be accidentally shared with strangers.

It's on unless you toggle it off.

Jolana Miller Townsquare Media Jolana Miller Townsquare Media loading...

It's meant as an easy way to share between devices just by being near purposely or not. However, according to Boston 25 News, it's best to just keep it turned off as a safety precaution so you're not accidentally sharing info, receiving info, or even worse, having the information you don't want shared end up in devices meant to use your information in a harmful way.

How to Turn Off NameDrop

Go to Settings

Tap “General”

Tap “AirDrop”

Turn “Bringing Devices Together” to off

Stay safe!

Failed Celebrity Business Ideas Stacker compiled a comprehensive list of 20 celebrity businesses that failed within three years. Gallery Credit: Elena Wiedlin