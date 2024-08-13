Simone Biles is Still Touring But What Happened to Pommel Horse Guy?

Maybe you heard our United States Olympic Gymnastic team, both women and men, will continue to fly high into our hearts as they stay stateside for a tour around the country.

This tour was mentioned a few times randomly during the summer games and now that the XXXIII Olympiad is over and our medal winners are back on this side of the Atlantic, they're taking a few weeks off before they start their tour in September.

Here's the list of beloved gymnasts who will flip into our collective hearts starting in September.

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Paula Juda

Peng-Peng Lee

Brody Malone

Katelyn Ohashi

Frederick Richard

Jocelyn Roberson

Mélanie Johanna de Jesus dos Santos

Casimir Schmidt

Wait, where's Stephen Nedoroscik aka pommel horse guy? He was literally on the list 48 hours ago as I write this? NBC was touting him as one of the gymnasts who would be touring on the Gold Over America Tour as a prime attraction.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 Getty Images loading...

I immediately started my Google search to see what happened and there's nothing, zilch, zero anywhere as I write this explaining why Stephen is no longer listed on the Gold Over America website.

Speculation, of course, has him now doing this upcoming 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. It starts on September 17 however the cast has yet to be announced. It's always a big to-do when we find out who is competing on this long-running competition series.

Could pommel horse guy be a last minute edition after he became a break-out sensation as the hot, goofy nerd with an infectious smile and black-rimmed glasses?

Meanwhile, if you want to see if the Gold Over America Tour is heading to a city near your, click here for tickets.

SPOTTED: Celebrities Cheer Their Hearts Out During Olympics in Paris Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll