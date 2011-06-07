Top 10 Prince 12” Singles of All Time

9 'Let's Go Crazy'

Released: Aug. 29, 1984; From 'Purple Rain'





'Let’s Go Crazy' was originally recorded at a benefit for the Minnesota Dance Theatre. It was one of three tracks from the live show that ended up on the 'Purple Rain' album. Prince went on to re-record 'Let’s Go Crazy' in October 1983 with the band, resulting in this extended 12” mix. The new, longer version was to appear on 'Purple Rain,' but Prince decided at the last minute to include 'Take Me With U' on the album, forcing him to edit 'Let’s Go Crazy' in order to fit all of the tracks.