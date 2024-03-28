An ‘Indiana Jones’ Prop Set Record for Highest Selling Memorabilia in Movie Franchise History

There are always props in a movie that stand out and make the movie. It's those props that, if put on the auction block, bring in the boo-koo bucks because they're part of movie magic and quintessential movie scenes.

One of the mega film franchises loved by all is Harrison Ford playing an archeology professor in the action-packed Indiana Jones movie franchise that includes five films. Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Indiana Jones Temple of Doom via YouTube Indiana Jones Temple of Doom Rescue of Child Slaves via YouTube loading...

The whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom set the record for the highest-valued prop in movie franchise history at $525,000 according to The Hollywood Reporter during the Heritage Auctions’ Treasures from Planet Hollywood. Also, three Sankara stones from the film brought in $100,000 and the Holy Grail cup from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade fetched $87,500.

Since the iconic bullwhip is in every movie clearly, they needed new ones for each film. Maybe the other ones will hit the auction block someday.

Meanwhile another prop we all know and love to hate if you will is from one of the scariest psychological horror movies of all time. The ax that Jack Nicholson's character uses in The Shining with the famous 'Here's Johnny' line after he busts through the door.

The Shining Here's Johnny! Scene Movie Clips via YouTube The Shining Here's Johnny! Scene Movie Clips via YouTube loading...

A collector or maybe it was just simply a fan bought the 'Here's Johnny' ax from The Shining for $125,000.

That door of doom if you will from the award-winning 1997 James Cameron blockbuster Titanic garnered the most money of the night at $718,750 according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Yes, Jack could have fit on the door but in dramatic Hollywood fashion, we had puffy eyes after that death scene.

Jack Death Scene Titanic via YouTube Jack's Death Titanic Scene 1997 via YouTube loading...

There were some 1,600 props, costumes, and pieces of movie history on the auction block which also included Star Wars, Superman, The Wizard of Oz, and Planet of the Apes for this particular event according to Heritage Auctions.

13 Best Stephen King Movies According to Rotten Tomatoes Portland, Maine, Native and Horror Author Stephen King has had many of his works adapted into film. Here are the top 13 Stephen King movies according to Rotten Tomatoes. Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna