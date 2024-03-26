This Is How Much Money You’d Need to Buy the Infamous ‘Titanic’ Door (Spoiler Alert: It’s a Lot)

Ever wondered how much it would cost to own the infamous door that saved Kate Winslet in Titanic?

Apparently, the answer is a lot.

According to E! News, the iconic set piece sold for $718,750 at the Treasures from Planet Hollywood sale put on by Heritage Auctions.

The door – or rather, door frame – was the highest-selling item at the entire event held in Dallas, Texas.

Other items from the romantic tragedy were also auctioned during the event, also for some seriously expensive prices.

The ship's wheel sold for $200,000, while a prototype of the door went for $125,000, one of Rose's chiffon dresses sold for $118,700 and a telegraph was nabbed for $81,250.

The notorious door has been a point of contention for Titanic fans ever since the film's release in 1997.

Many fans believe that both Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose could have fit on the door and ultimately survived the tragic ship sinking. However, others think that both bodies on the door would have killed both characters.

The longstanding debate even prompted an episode of MythBusters in 2012.

However, the film's director, James Cameron, once stated that the debate is pointless because Jack was always going to die, anyway.

"The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So, whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down," Cameron revealed to Vanity Fair in 2017.

Winslet has also given her opinion on the door debate, and she falls on the negative side.

"Look, all I can tell you is, I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves. I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea—yes, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn't," she said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2022.