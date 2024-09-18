Here’s Where It’s Illegal to Hang Items From Your Rearview Mirror

When my beloved Golden Retriever passed away I hung his collar from my rearview mirror. It brought me some peace during my intense agony. He loved his car rides, and since he was born in Colorado, hanging that collar was one of the many ways to have him with me.

Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media loading...

However, someone mentioned that his precious collar could get me pulled over since it's illegal.

It go me thinking. Don't we see hangable air fresheners everywhere, sold across the country? Fuzzy dice have made a comeback as retro continues to have a moment. Way back when most of us even hung our masks there during the pandemic.

benjamin combs benjamin combs loading...

Goodness, I've seen everything from dream catchers, beads, and necklaces to graduation tassels and those rabbit's foot good luck charms. Many of us hang trinkets of all kinds.

According to Motor Biscuit, decorative or personal items that seem so non-threatening dangling from your car’s rearview mirror are illegal in some states. In other states, you could get pulled over and even cited for having an obstructed view.

Buddha amulet in front of the car Wanlop Pinyowong loading...

In general, according to Motor Biscuit, various laws on the books around the country state that all drivers should have a clear and unobstructed view while driving. Objects or materials affixed anywhere on our vehicles that can reduce or obstruct our view can warrant a ticket.

READ ON: Here's What a Green Cap on Your Tire Air Valve Means

This means in any state law enforcement can pull you over if that officer thinks there's a safety issue, however in these states, according to the House Grail website, it's literally illegal to hang items from your rearview mirror.

California

Arizona

Arizona Texas

Texas Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Colorado

Colorado Minnesota

Minnesota New York

New York Illinois

2024 Food Recalls Many foods have been recalled from grocery stores in 2024. Here are the ones you should know.