Look Inside Reba McEntire’s Spectacular Southern Manor (PHOTOS)

Reba McEntire lived like a country queen in a Southern estate outside of Nashville that's exactly what you'd picture for the superstar.

McEntire and her now-former husband, Narvel Blackstock, lived the good life in a nearly 13,000-square-foot manor home called Starstruck Farms in Lebanon, Tenn., until their marriage dissolved in 2015. The sprawling property included 83 acres and spectacular views of Old Hickory Lake, and McEntire listed the place for $7.9 million before finally selling the property for $5 million in 2017. The Nashville Business Journal reported the sale of the property.

The amenities for the luxury estate included seven bedrooms and bathrooms, a garage built for eight cars and a barn with five stalls. The property also boasted a full equestrian facility with 16 stalls, as well as a pool, tennis court, guest house, hot tub, spa, elevator and more.

The house was built in 1990, according to Zillow. Nashville businessman Deron Lichte purchased the house from McEntire, and he converted it into an upscale event space called the Estate at Cherokee Dock. The space now features seven bedrooms that are themed to pay tribute to McEntire, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash.

