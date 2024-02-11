Reba McEntire delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (Feb. 11).

Wearing dazzling, embellished black pants and a glittering blazer to match, McEntire immediately launched into a classic performance of the National Anthem. With her voice swelling at each patriotic crescendo, the singer had emotions running high throughout the stadium. A couple football players even had tears rolling down their faces as they watched McEntire's performance.

The singer wore an oversized belt buckle as she sang — a buckle that belonged to her late father — as well as her late mother's bracelet.

On the field at Allegiant Stadium, she ended her performance on a soaring high note, eyes twinkling at the audience as she concluded her performance.

McEntire was one of three superstars to give a patriotic performance before kickoff. Rapper Post Malone and R&B singer Andra Day each contributed a performance; they sang "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," respectively.

The Super Bowl has now booked country stars to perform the anthem for four years running. Before McEntire's 2024 gig, Chris Stapleton did the honors in 2023, sharing a bluesy, much-buzzed-about rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Before that, Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem in 2022, and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan teamed up for the 2021 slot.

Super Bowl LVIII will find the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. On top of the excitement of Sunday night's big game, many fans are hoping to see Taylor Swift watching from the sidelines: Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and she's attended most Chiefs game this season, except for the ones that conflicted with her current Eras Tour.

Leading up to Super Bowl, it wasn't entirely clear if Swift would be attending the game, since she played an Eras Tour stop in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 10.

However, thanks to the magic of private jets and time zones, it was entirely possible for Swift to make it back to Las Vegas in time.

In the hour leading up to the game, reports began to pop up that Swift was making her way into the stadium.