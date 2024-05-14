‘Endless Shrimp’ Deal Basically Killed Red Lobster, Patrons Mourn Seafood Chain Staple

Red Lobster is shutting down at least 48 locations across the country, and the closures are reportedly due to their "endless shrimp" meal deal.

Some Red Lobster restaurants in California, Florida, Colorado, Maryland, Georgia, New York, Texas and Virginia are being shut down immediately.

The all-you-can-eat meal deal that is the apparent culprit of Red Lobster's downfall was the $20 endless shrimp offer, which was introduced in 2023.

According to the Independent, the deal was unexpectedly popular and actually ended up costing the restaurant chain millions of dollars rather than helping it rise out of bankruptcy.

"We were expecting an increase of 20 percent in customer traffic, but the actual number was up to 40 percent," a Red Lobster executive revealed, per the outlet.

The New York Post reported that the chain lost nearly $11 million due to the all-you-can-eat shrimp, which also comes with a side and warm Cheddar Bay biscuits.

"We wanted to boost our traffic, and it didn’t work," another executive told Restaurant Business Magazine.

"We want to keep it on the menu. And of course, we need to be much more careful regarding what are the entry points and what is the price point we are offering for this promotion," he added.

Many disheartened customers have reacted to news of the Red Lobster closures online.

"YOU MEAN TO TELL ME WE'RE LOSING RED LOBSTER BECAUSE OF YOU NASTY ASS SHRIMP EATERS??" one heartbroken customer tweeted with crying emojis. "YALL KILLED RED LOBSTER!!!"

"Red lobster closing is crazy and I blame you fake bougie b---hes!!" someone else tweeted.

One person tweeted a GIF of a cartoon woman fainting in response to the sad news.

Some people noted that popular chain Chili's is also facing closures, and wondered why it couldn't be Applebee's instead.

Another person sardonically declared that this would happen "only in America."

One patron attributed Red Lobster's issues not to the endless shrimp, but to the sales of their popular cheese biscuits in grocery stores.

