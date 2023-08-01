Reddit Slams ‘Homophobic’ Father of the Bride Who Called Same-Sex Wedding ‘Not Natural’

A bride on Reddit says she uninvited her future father-in-law from her upcoming wedding after he made homophobic remarks about her relationship with his daughter.

"Everyone happily clinked drinks except Zoé's father. He just sat there with his arms crossed staring daggers at me. I looked at Zoé but she was too busy talking to her brother. [Twenty minutes] into the dinner I overhear a conversation at the end of the table where we sat the older people like our parents and grandparents," she wrote via Reddit.

"I heard my mother say 'Excuse me?' Then I heard Zoé's father say 'It just isn't natural,'" she continued.

The woman confronted her soon-to-be father-in-law, who told her that he was "happy" for them, but that he doesn't like that daughter is marrying "a girl."

"I asked him what he meant by that and he told me our whole engagement was a joke. He actually started to look around for some type of back up.I laughed and told him if he felt that way not to come to the wedding," she recalled.

When he retorted that he planned to do whatever he wanted, she "put her foot down."

"For years I had to sit and listen to him talk down on me and Zoé's relationship but this time I wasn't letting it happen. But now I regret it because after the party Zoé's mother told me that her family isn't attending the wedding because I told her husband he couldn't come," the woman explained.

Now, her future wife is "upset" and she wonders if she went too far by uninviting her future father-in-law.

Users in the comments section rallied behind the woman, with many slamming her soon-to-be father-in-law for his harmful words and actions.

"Her father is homophobic, his family members who are currently supporting him are homophobic. And as hard as this is to hear ... if Zoe can’t understand that, then maybe she doesn’t deserve to be in a relationship with you, as she doesn’t really respect you or herself," one person wrote.

"I've gone through this with my own family. It's definitely hard, but I put up with their BS [and] bigotry for years. Even gave my kids pep talks about ignoring things, letting stuff slide off their back, etc. That is damaging. Just because they're blood doesn't mean you owe them your mental health," another commented.

"I learned the hard way that just because someone is family doesn't mean you have to interact with them. After my wife passed, I started to go to therapy to deal with my grief. Other issues came up and she (the therapist) told me that if we have cancer, it sometimes needs to be cut out. And family can sometimes be like cancer," someone else weighed in.