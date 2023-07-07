Reddit Backs Woman Who Refuses to Give Baby Husband’s Last Name, Doesn’t Want Child to Be ‘Butt’ of Jokes

A woman on Reddit revealed she is pleading with her husband to not give their future child his unfortunate last name.

A child's name can subject them to bullying from other kids as they grow up and attend school, and this one practically comes with its own target.

"My husband’s last name is Butt. Can someone please help me illuminate to him why this last name is less than ideal. I totally get we can’t shield kids from everything and I understand the whole family ties thing but c'mon," she wrote.

"Am I being unreasonable by suggesting our future kid either take my name, a hybrid or a new one all together?" she continued on Reddit, asking for advice.

Users in the comments section offered the woman some words of encouragement, while many gave examples as to why the husband should agree to give their child a different last name.

"I had a teacher with that name and we were the worst about it. Ask him to take your name or make a new one," one person wrote.

"I know someone with the last name Butt. They gave their daughter the wife’s first name (which was somewhat surname-y already) as a surname. As in, John Butt and Kennedy Jones gave birth to Anna Kennedy," another shared.

"My husband’s boss has a horrendous last name, worse than Butt, but he was self-aware enough to suggest his kids take his wife’s name. So that’s what they did and everyone’s happy, except for the boss’s parents," someone else commented.

"I work in a pharmacy so I see a lot of bad surnames. I've said for YEARS I'm happy to take my husband's name but not if his name is a 'downgrade' to mine. Like I'm not gonna swap my perfectly good surname for 'Dick' or 'Raper' or even 'Seaman' (all of which I've seen irl, so sorry to anyone on here with those surnames)! Just makes no sense to me why you'd choose to continue an unfortunate surname instead of using the other partner's name. So yeah, I totally agree with you and I'd do the same," another user weighed in.