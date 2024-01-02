‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Happily ‘Declined Sedation’ to Get Wisdom Tooth Pulled

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, truly entered a wild frontier of oral healthcare when she opted to have a wisdom tooth pulled with no sedation whatsoever.

According to People, on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) Drummond shared a series of photos and messages to her Instagram Story detailing her wisdom tooth extraction sans sedation.

"I am 54 years old, and I got one of my wisdom teeth pulled 2 days ago. I even asked the oral surgeon if I could take my wisdom tooth home. He said yes. I declined," Drummond wrote.

"I also declined sedation. It made me feel alive. It reminded me of my one natural childbirth (Bryce). I felt elated afterward! Ok bye," she concluded her series of pictures, which included a photo of her swollen cheek.

"I miss my toofie," she added.

People typically have four wisdom teeth, which can found in the back corners of the human mouth.

According to Colgate, wisdom teeth usually appear between the ages of 17 and 21.

According to Mayo Clinic, wisdom teeth that do not have the proper room to grow can cause pain, infection and other dental problems.

Anesthesia is usually used during the extraction procedure, which can be very painful.

People reports Drummond has been focused on her health over the last few years, during which she has lost 55 pounds.

Drummond revealed that portion control and drinking less alcohol, in an addition to lifting weights and ramping up activity, helped her to lose unwanted weight.