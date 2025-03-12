This Sweet 110-Year-Old Man Knits Sweaters for Injured Penguins

Wow, talk about a feel-good story that will make your month! Do you remember this at all?

I follow the Inside History Instagram page, and this story popped up in my feed. Talk about all the cuteness and sweetness overload you can handle.

I mean, who doesn't want to share the story of Alfie Date, once Australia's oldest man, who knitted small sweaters for his homeland's native penguin species?

I posted the picture of Alfie knitting a tiny sweater below. Or, as they refer to them Down Under, jumpers. And it's still going strong today.

According to this Inside History post, Alfie started knitting colorful, tiny sweaters for as many injured penguins as he could after a massive oil spill in Australia. These particular penguins, aptly called Little Penguins, are only found in Australia and New Zealand.

The Phillip Island's Penguin Foundation needed as many tiny wool sweaters as possible for their injured wildlife, and Alfie, who had been knitting for 80 years, jumped at the chance to help after an oil spill.

While these little penguins looked absolutely adorable in their tiny sweaters, the last thing this is is a fashion statement. According to Inside History, the sweaters help the injured penguins from preening then swallowing the toxic oil.

Preening is a behavior birds perform that involves straightening and cleaning their feathers with their beak.

According to the Daily Mail, Alfie became famous in the last year of his life because of knitting these sweaters. He received many thank-you letters, including one from Her Majesty the Queen and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, before he passed away peacefully in 2016.

Click here if you want to follow in the footsteps of hundreds of people, including Alfie, and help out because you never know when the next oil spill will happen.

