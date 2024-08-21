‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Featuring Original Cast Members Touring 50 Cities

Let's do the Time Warp again!

That iconic little movie that conquered the world is going on tour, this time with three of the original cast members.

I know you've heard of the 1975 film Rocky Horry Picture Show. It's the longest-running theatrical release in film history, based on the 1973 musical starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Meatloaf to name a few.

Movie Clips via YouTube Movie Clips via YouTube loading...

It's a satiric comedy-horror mixed with science fiction paying tribute to those genres. It still sweeps the country as a cult-classic midnight movie to this day, sometimes only showing for a couple of nights around Halloween.

Many dress-up as if they were in the movie. There's also a shadow-cast interacting with the movie completely dressed-up, dancing, singing, and reciting lines with the movie.

According to the Broadway World website, the month-long tour of the movie starts at the end of September and will include original cast members Barry Bostwick who played Brad Majors, Nell Campbell who was Columbia, and Patricia Quinn as Magenta will tour some 50 cities.

Audiences in each city will have an opportunity to meet a star from the movie; participate in a costume contest judged by one of these stars, and engage in a performance with the local Shadow Cast who will be performing scenes from the movie ‘live’ while the full un-edited film is shown.

So are you ready to sing, dance, and do the Time Warp again?

It's just a jump to the left

And then a step to the right

Put your hands on your hips

You bring your knees in tight

But it's the pelvic thrust

That really drives you insane

Let's do the Time Warp again

Let's do the Time Warp again

A traveling museum with original artifacts and costumes from the film will be along for the tour as well.

Click here for tickets and info.

