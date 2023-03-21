92-Year-Old Media Tycoon Rupert Murdoch Engaged After Six Months of Dating

Fifth time's a charm? Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 92, is set to get married — again.

The chairman and CEO of News Corp and chairman of Fox News popped the question to former police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith on St. Patrick's Day (March 17) because he is "one-fourth Irish," according to the New York Post.

Murdoch proposed with an Asscher cut solitaire diamond in New York City.

Murdoch met Smith in September 2022 when she visited his Morago vineyard in Bel Air, Calif., just one month after he finalizes his divorce from supermodel Jerry Hall.

READ MORE: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged! See Her Engagement Ring

"I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy," Murdoch told the New York Post, which he owns.

"We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together," Murdoch added.

Smith was previously married to country singer and TV executive Chester Smith, who died in 2008.

"I’m a widow 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs. In perspective, it’s not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me," Smith told the New York Post.

The couple is expected to tie the knot later this summer.

It's believed Murdoch has an estimated net worth of $17 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a slew of media companies outside of Fox News, including the Wall Street Journal, as well as multiple other assets around the world.