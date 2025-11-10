The conservative media ecosystem is spiraling — and insiders dish that Fox News talent is privately horrified by Tucker Carlson’s transformation.

Once the network’s ratings king, Carlson is now losing allies fast after hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes on his podcast last week — a move that sparked behind-the-scenes chaos across the right-wing establishment.

“He’s not the guy we worked with,” sighs one anchor, according to #ShuterScoop. “It’s like he’s performing for people in the shadows.”

From Cable Star to Chaos Agent

Carlson’s recent behavior — which insiders describe as “radical cosplay” — includes praising authoritarian leaders, downplaying Jim Crow, and mocking Holocaust victims.

But the Fuentes episode? That was the breaking point. “It was grotesque,” fumes one contributor. “And Tucker smiled.”

Cruz Names Names

While many conservatives remain silent, Sen. Ted Cruz is not.

At the Republican Jewish Coalition summit, Cruz warned: “I’ve seen more antisemitism on the right in the past six months than I have in my entire life.”

He continued: “If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very, very cool… and you say nothing, then you are [a] coward and you are complicit in that evil.”

At the Federalist Society convention, he didn’t hold back: “It’s easy right now to denounce Fuentes. Are you willing to say Tucker’s name?”

Carlson’s response? “Poor Ted.”

Fallout at Heritage

The backlash didn’t stop at Fox News. Carlson’s decision to feature Fuentes — who has praised Hitler and called for the defeat of global Jewry — triggered internal turmoil at The Heritage Foundation.

And yet, despite mounting outrage, Heritage’s president defended Carlson, stating the conservative movement “will never abandon him.”