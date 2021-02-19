Kacey Musgraves and More Celebrities React to Ted Cruz Fleeing Texas During Disastrous Storm

Celebrities are reacting to Senator Ted Cruz fleeing Texas amid the deadly snowstorm.

Texas native Kacey Musgraves reacted to the senator's Cancun trip by launching a t-shirt to raise funds for Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas. The hilarious shirt reads "Cruzin For A Bruzin'." Musgraves added a disclaimer on her website, "**no actual bruisings plz**"

On Twitter, the country star wrote, "Texas is cold, I can be cold." She also shared an alleged tweet from Cruz in 2016 where he reportedly wrote that he would believe in climate change when Texas freezes over.

On Thursday, the New York Times published a photo of the Cruz's family dog peering out of the glass door of the senator's house after the family had left for Mexico.

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, pointed out how Cruz seemingly abandoned the family dog, ironically named Snowflake. "Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog," she alluded.

Additionally, Rebecca Black called Cruz a "s--t stain personified."

Ron Perlman did not hold his thoughts back. "Ted Cruz has always worn the hatred the entire world has for him as if it was a source of amusement," he tweeted. "Watching him finally realize human suffering is not a game in which to cynically score points is only the beginning of getting him the f--k out of our sight."

Legendary actor George Takei noted that Cruz never apologized for going to Cancun, he only said it was a mistake. "Maybe if Ted Cruz cared as much about the people of Paris, TX as he does these "foreign" vacation spots... Etc." he added.

Billy Eichner called him "trash" and said that he should resign. "But in his defense anyone who knows me knows I would’ve packed the same size bag for one night," he joked.