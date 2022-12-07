Teen Found With Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Ted Cruz’s Home Sent to Hospital

A 14-year-old teenager was reportedly sent from Ted Cruz's home to the hospital to treat self-inflicted stab wounds.

According to ABC News and Houston police, police were called around 8PM local time on Dec. 6 to Cruz's Texas residence, where the unidentified teen was found with self-inflicted wounds on their arms.

"This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay," a representative for Cruz said in a statement Tuesday night.

"There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter's privacy at this time," the statement continued.

As of Wednesday morning (Dec. 7), Cruz had not publicly commented on the incident on social media or elsewhere.

The nature of and circumstances surrounding the alleged stab wounds are unknown as of publishing. According to ABC, police "could not say whether the call involved a member of Cruz's family."

However, many people online have speculated about the impact of Cruz's right-wing views on his young children.

In early 2022, Advocate reported that Cruz's oldest daughter, who was 13 at the time, said in an alleged TikTok video that she holds different views than her father.

"A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance. But I really disagree with most of his views," the teen allegedly said, noting the perks of being the child of a U.S. senator include "candy and gifts in the mail" and getting to "travel sometimes."

"I literally have to have security following me everywhere. Like if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood or to my friend's house or something, I have to have like, two security guards behind me the entire time," she continued.

The teen also seemingly identified herself as part of the LGBTQ+ community. "I haven't told [my dad] yet, I'm kinda nervous to tbh but I don't think he would be mad about it," she allegedly replied to a comment.

Shortly after going viral, the TikTok account went private.

Cruz is known for his anti-LGBTQ+ views. He recently stated he planned to vote against codifying same-sex marriage protections.

"Prayers for Ted Cruz['s] daughter who had apparently been hospitalized after a suicide attempt. Earlier this year when she came out as bisexual, I posted about how I understood what it was like to have an anti-lgbtq dad while lgbtq. I easily could be where she is," one person on wrote on Twitter.

"That child deserves love and I’m praying for her to be okay," another person added.

Republican senator Cruz lives in Texas with his wife, Heidi, and two daughters, ages 14 and 11.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article identified the injured teen as one of Ted Cruz's daughter. This story has been updated to reflect a police statement regarding the identity of the injured teen, which is currently unconfirmed.