Sam Hunt's wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has filed for divorce. In the filing documents, she shares that she is pregnant with the couple's first child.

TMZ reports that Fowler filed for divorce on Friday (Feb. 18) in Tennessee. Infidelity is the reason for their divorce, per legal paperwork obtained by the celebrity news website. Hunt is allegedly "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilt of adultery."

The couple were married in 2017 in Hunt's hometown of Cedartown, Ga. They'd been dating on and off for several years, with the ups and downs often inspiring new country songs for Hunt. "Drinkin' Too Much" from his Southside album is an apology letter for a number of alleged indiscretions. It was released in January 2017, just three months before they'd marry.

"I'm sorry I named the album 'Montevallo' / I'm sorry people know your name now / And hit you up on social media / I know you want your privacy / You've got nothing to say to me / But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me."

"Body Like a Back Road" is Hunt's most popular song, but when he began releasing music from Montevallo, he was as hot as any new artist in recent memory. His first six singles all went multi-Platinum and hit No. 1 or No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. Since 2017, the pace at which he has released new music has slowed, partially due to a commitment to his personal life and partially due to the pandemic.

In November 2019 Hunt was arrested on DUI and open container charges in Nashville. Later, he'd explained that he was out at a concert with friends and they'd been hiring Uber drivers all night. However he left his phone in an Uber and after waking up groggy he decided to drive home, leading to the arrest.

Fowler is seeking alimony and primary custody of the couple's child, who is due May. She also wants child support.