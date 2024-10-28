Here’s What Saoirse Ronan Said That ‘Gagged’ These Popular Male Actors

Saoirse Ronan has gone viral after she "gagged" three well-respected male actors on The Graham Norton Show.

"Saoirse Ronan gagging men we love to see it," a fan tweeted in a post that has over 56 million views.

The panel of actors was discussing self-defense when Gladiator II star Paul Mescal joked that he wouldn't reach for his phone in a moment of distress.

"Who's actually gonna think about that? If someone was attacking me, I'm not gonna go, 'Phone,'" he said, pretending to reach into his pocket for his smartphone.

"That's a very good point," Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne agreed.

However, both men were effectively silenced when Ronan made an important observation.

"That's what girls have to think about all the time," she declared. "Am I right, ladies?"

Many fans reacted to the moment on social media and praised Ronan for bringing awareness to the subject while among a group of men.

"Men need a reminder what it’s like being a woman so they can appreciate their privilege. The silence after she said that speaks volumes," one person tweeted.

Others tweeted that they were "liking every tweet" about the viral moment.

Another fan took time to zoom in on each actor's reaction to Ronan's statement.

Others criticized the men for talking over Ronan in the interview.

"Do men ever watch themselves in these interviews and see themselves interrupt and talk over women and realize they need to change their behavior or do you think they don't even notice Saoirse is fighting to get a word in," one person tweeted.

Someone else pointed out that Mescal and Redmayne are known for being some of the "least toxically masculine" men in Hollywood, yet even they can be ignorant to women's experiences.

"I like this clip bc these two are arguably some of the least toxically masculine actors, who have shown real intention to make space for female voices in their careers, and yet they are men, so they will never live in a woman’s skin and truly understand the violence we live with," the person tweeted.