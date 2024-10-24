A boy who loves Taylor Swift, went viral and is now headed to one of her concerts thanks to the pop singer's team.

Viral Taylor Swift Costume

Henry Hinson knew exactly what he wanted to be for Halloween this year once he saw a clip of the opening moments of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." It was dancer Kam Saunders who stood out the most to the 11-year-old who is wheelchair bound due to spina bifida.

At the beginning of the performance, Saunders along with a group of dancers head out on stage with Swift as she kicks off the night playing "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince." Each dancer has long, colorful tails that reach high toward the sky creating a stunning visual.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour ‚Äì London, UK Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images loading...

THIS needed to be Henry's costume for Halloween.

Henry's mom, Erin, got to work turning the boy and his motorized wheelchair into their own version of what they saw on the screen while watching "The Eras Tour." Once she was finished, Erin shared a video of her son on TikTok.

"Since seeing the #erastour movie Henry has said he wanted to be #kamsaunders for Halloween," she wrote on TikTok. "Here's hoping we did it justice!"

If the response is any indication, they certainly nailed the look. In less than a week, the video amassed more than 4 million views.

Even Swift's team had a chance to watch Henry show of his tour-inspired costume.

Taylor Swift's Team Reaches Out

Henry's internet fame led to yet another surprise this week. In a follow-up video, Erin revealed that Swift's management team, Taylor Nation, reached out to send the Louisville family to Indianapolis to see one of the tour's final North American stops at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"So I've gotten a lot of messages, but today I got a message from Taylor Nation," Erin tells her son in the video.

"Shut up!" Henry says slamming his hands on the table in disbelief.

Erin reads to message saying they're going to see the Swift perform. Henry's shocked face turns to tears. He is going to see not only Taylor, but also the costume that inspired his viral video.

Erin has since shared an address for those wanted to send Henry Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets.

"He would absolutely be over the moon if you took the time to send him a friendship bracelet," Erin says.

If you see Henry at one of the shows in Indianapolis, he'll also have a few of his own that he made for his new fans.

