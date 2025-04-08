Scientists Worldwide Deeply Concerned About Mysterious New Virus in U.S.
As with any mysterious virus, the threat of a possible pandemic weighs heavily in the global scientific and health communities. The latest mysterious virus is right here in the United States, specifically in Alabama.
According to the Economic Times website, it's been dubbed the Camp Virus.
Belonging to the deadly henipavirus family, this virus has a high fatality rate, and although it has not yet infected humans, its potential for mutation and airborne transmission raises serious pandemic concerns reminiscent of COVID-19.
It was originally discovered in Australia in 2021. According to the Economic Times, the discovery happened totally by accident during unrelated research on small mole-like mammals called shrews.
Now the the virus was found in shrews that were captured just 65 miles from Montgomery, Alabama making it the first henipavirus ever found in North America.
According to the Live Science website, this pathogen usually infects bats.
Camp Hill virus is a type of henipavirus, a broad group of viruses that typically infect bats but have been known to "spill over" into various mammals, including humans. In people, henipaviruses can cause severe respiratory illness and a type of inflammation of the brain known as encephalitis.