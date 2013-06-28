Se7en + Sangchu Happy Ending Scandal Parodied by Taiwanese Animators [NSFW Video]

K-Pop stars and celeb soldiers Se7en and Sangchu are embroiled in a bit of scandal, as they have been accused of visiting a massage parlor while on active duty. It's thought that they were seeking a happy ending, but they got way more than they bargained for.

Taiwanese Animators created a parody video – and it's slightly NSFW, since there is the animated suggestion of some hanky panky, in a snarky and humorous way. The duo was said to have gone to a restaurant, drank alcohol and visited the parlor.

They were caught on film, and it's suggested in this vid that they tried to commandeer the cameras, Justin Bieber-style.