Settling the Bizarre Debate: Is It OK to Pee in the Shower?

20% of people say they do it all the time, while around 70% say they've done it at least once, but rarely do so. Meanwhile, 10% say they have never done it.

Where do you stand? (Pardon the pun)

And what's up with that 10%? Sorry, but I'm calling BS on that never have thing.

Even if you haven't gone in the shower since you were 10 years old, you did it at least once. Honestly, everyone has at least once, even if you didn't plan on it.

Going pee in your shower saves a minute, saves the flushing of a lot of water, and even saves using toilet paper. It sounds like a winning trio if you happen to be getting in the shower or are already in when you realize you have to pee.

According to Self Magazine, while the male species naturally stand up to go to the restroom, the female body is designed to sit down.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Self, standing up for girls and women may hurt our pelvic floor over time. When we're sitting on a toilet, our pelvic floor and all the muscles involved are totally relaxed, in a natural state.

So what’s happening then is you’re having to basically push a little bit, whether subconsciously or consciously, to bypass that mechanism that’s trying to keep things closed in that standing position. Over time, this can lead to some pelvic floor dysfunction that includes a general weakening of the muscles in that area.

However, to you females out there like me, do you hover over that public toilet in a semi-standing position? I mean, duh, of course.

According to CNN, urologists say while it's obviously safe for men, it's actually totally fine and safe for women, too.

If it's convenient at the time, then go for it and stop worrying about it.

In a warm shower, it’s very easy for you just to relax the sphincter and let the urine come out without pushing. Contrary to claims of urinating in the shower being unhealthy, I think it’s actually healthy.

Yes, just let it go and chalk it up to multitasking if it happens. It's all good.

PS: If you're worried about the pipes, don't be. The hot water and soapy suds keep everything washing through just fine.

