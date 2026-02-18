Mardi Gras got messy — and then it got surreal.

Shia LaBeouf was reportedly seen dancing on Bourbon Street Tuesday (Feb. 17), just hours after being arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery in New Orleans.

According to local outlet WGNO, the actor had his release paperwork with him — and was even seen dancing with the papers in his mouth.

Earlier that morning, LaBeouf had been taken into custody following an alleged altercation in the French Quarter.

Chaos on Royal Street

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to Royal Street around 12:45 a.m. after reports of an assault.

Investigators say the 39-year-old actor caused a disturbance at a business in the area and was “becoming increasingly aggressive.” A staff member reportedly attempted to remove him from the establishment.

After being ejected, one victim told police that LaBeouf struck them multiple times with a closed fist.

Authorities say the situation escalated when LaBeouf allegedly returned and behaved even more aggressively. Police say he struck the same victim again and punched another person in the nose.

The Holes star was later treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries before being arrested. He now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple battery.

A Complicated History

The Transformers actor has faced allegations of violent behavior in the past.

In December 2020, musician FKA twigs filed a lawsuit accusing LaBeouf of sexual battery and assault. The case was settled last summer in what his attorney described as a spirit of “forging a constructive path forward.”

Personal Changes

LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth reportedly separated nearly a year ago, according to Page Six. It’s unclear whether divorce paperwork has been filed.

Another source told the outlet that LaBeouf relocated to New Orleans after the split to be closer to family.

For an actor whose career has often been overshadowed by controversy, the latest arrest adds another chapter to an already turbulent story.