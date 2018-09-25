Is FKA Twigs the Reason Why Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Are Getting Divorced?

Shia LaBeouf had a rough year in 2017. He was arrested for public intoxication and struggled with alcohol addiction, but things seemed to be looking up for the actor after he took blame and apologized for his actions. He stayed out of the news and was hard at work filming his biopic, Honey Boy. But everything hit the fan on Tuesday (September 25).

As E! News reports, the 31-year-old and his wife Mia Goth are calling it quits.

"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce," a rep for LaBeouf told E! "The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

Though the statement uses the word "amicable" there is reason to believe the separation might not be so friendly. That reason is FKA Twigs.

LaBeouf and the R&B star met on the set of his upcoming film and were spotted leaving the 30-year-old singer's East London home to go grocery shopping together on Tuesday. The Daily Mail reports that the two are dating.

Goth and LaBeouf got married in Vegas in 2016 after meeting on the set of Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac Vol. II in 2012. Their two-year anniversary would have been October 10, 2018.