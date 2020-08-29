After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, fans are adamant that Marvel Studios honor his iconic and critically acclaimed portrayal of King T'Challa/Black Panther by not recasting the role.

Fans asked Disney/Marvel to consider not recasting the role. Instead, many suggested that the superhero's mantle should be passed to T'Challa's his on-screen sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, for future Black Panther and MCU films.

Fans also questioned what would happen to the movie's franchise in the future in the wake of the actor's death, though many agreed that it was too soon to discuss the matter, just hours after the announcement of Boseman's passing.

Boseman portrayed the iconic superhero in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther in 2018 and Endgame in 2019.

Boseman passed away at age 43 on August 28 following a 4-year battle with colon cancer. He died at his home alongside his wife and family.

His cancer diagnosis was not made public until his passing. It was revealed that he filmed most of his films in the last four years in between cancer treatments and surgeries.

See why some fans believe Wright should take up the mantle of Black Panther in honor of Boseman, below.